The Leader is all over this weekend's sports action.
As the region's only live sports blog, our dedicated team will bring you real-time updates from some of the most anticipated match-ups.
That includes Tamworth's last home game of the season - their opponents Robb College.
We will also be at No 1 Oval for the Swans' clash against the Suns.
On Sunday, we'll be live-scoring from Kootingal as the Roosters continue their chase a top-two spot when they meet Narrabri.
Match reports and galleries will be online this evening.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
