KOOTINGAL Roosters go into Sunday's home game against Narrabri Blues with the trio of big men - Chris Vidler, Jackson Brookman and Ryan Kelly-Payne - in the starting lineup for the first time this season as they also pay homage to one of their best.
Captain and lock Ben Williams is retiring.
"We want to send him out a winner at home," Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe told Group 4 Media.
"He's been here since 2012. He's one of the best middle forwards in Group 4. An inspirational captain, only 76kg but as tough as any middle forward. We're just hoping to send him out with a win."
The third-placed Roosters are battling for a semi-final spot and a home minor semi-final with dangerous games against Narrabri and Gunnedah to finish their home and away season.
Narrabri and Gunnedah are both below the Roosters and out of semi-final contention but will be difficult opponents.
While wanting to play well for lock and captain Ben Williams having the three big props together for the first time this season is a big bonus for the Roosters because they have picked up a few injuries.
"Kurt Hartmann (hooker) slipped at training (and in doubt), Liam Hatch is out for a few weeks. Hopefully Kyle (Cochrane) is back in and Vids' shoulder has come good," Sharpe said.
"We have two must win games coming up."
Sharpe said backrower Josh Kevill is another key man and part of a big but mobile pack.
"Narrabri have a big pack too."
It could be whoever wins the "out-muscelling" task up front might win this contest.
Narrabri captain-coach Jake Rumsby is finalising his side at tonight's training session.
KOOTINGAL: 1 Rhys Davis, 2 Dylan Clarke, 3 Logan Howard, 4 Johnny Seabrook, 5 Jack Anderson, 6 Brayden Jerrard, 7 Sam Taylor, 8 Jackson Brookman, 9 Kurt Hartmann 10 Ryan Kelly-Payne, 11 Josh Kevill, 12 Chris Vidler, 13 Ben Williams (capt), 14 Riley Reid, 15 Kyle Cochrane, 16 Leroy O'Leary, 17 Marshall Field. Coach - Geoff Sharpe.
NARRABRI: Unavailable.
