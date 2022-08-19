The Northern Daily Leader

Kooty Roosters to do battle with Narrabri Blues on Sunday

By Geoff Newling
August 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roosters captain Ben Williams will retire at the end of the season.

KOOTINGAL Roosters go into Sunday's home game against Narrabri Blues with the trio of big men - Chris Vidler, Jackson Brookman and Ryan Kelly-Payne - in the starting lineup for the first time this season as they also pay homage to one of their best.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.