GUNNEDAH will reap the benefits of AgQuip for months to come as the 49th iteration of the country's largest field days wraps up.
With exhibitors reporting record sales and estimates of close to 100,000 people attending the three day event, the town's cafes, accommodation providers and businesses are on a high.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said the event was a "great success" on all fronts.
With AgQuip returning from a two year hiatus, it was a boom worth waiting for, Cr Chaffey said.
"It's a feeling of being back to normal," he said.
"Forty-nine AgQuips in Gunnedah, so it's a part of our DNA now."
But it's not just the three days where things are abuzz in the town, Cr Chaffey said the week before and after AgQuip were also busy times for business owners.
"On the back of three years of drought and COVID-19 there's been plenty of reasons to lose confidence," he said.
"But there's a strong feeling of confidence with commodity prices being strong and the season's been good."
It was a sense of confidence for Cr Chaffey that Gunnedah had cemented its place as a spot on the map for agriculture.
"It's really good for our reputation and shows that we are the centre of agriculture in Australia when it comes to exhibiting new innovation."
This year also saw the return of NightQuip, which was first held in 2019.
The street market with food, stalls and entertainment drew huge crowds to the town's main street on the first night of AgQuip.
Cr Chaffey, who served up more than 500 sausage sandwiches at The Rotary Club stall, said the twilight market was a huge hit with families.
"AgQuip is the biggest event on the Gunnedah calendar and NightQuip is a marvellous way of reconnecting our community while also celebrating Australia's biggest premier agricultural field days," he said.
"NightQuip was an opportunity for locals to come together and catch up with friends and family and also gave visitors a chance to see what our town has to offer."
With Wednesday proving the most popular with crowds, AgQuip general manager Kate Nugent said there was a great atmosphere on the field.
"We could not be happier with the turnout for the 2022 Aon AgQuip," she said.
"The sun was shining, crowds were big, and exhibitors have reported a massive number of sales and orders."
This year the focus fell on agricultural education, agri-tech innovation and rural support, with large machinery and equipment the top of the list for many attendees.
"We've heard so many positive stories from exhibitors, with many completely selling out of stock, setting them up for the next 18-24 months," she said.
"Exhibitors are calling 2022 the best AgQuip ever in terms of sales, and that could not make me happier."
Ms Nugent said AgQuip would not have been possible without the support of the Gunnedah community.
"We are welcoming back exhibitors who have their own stories of camaraderie in Gunnedah," she said.
"That friendship, that fellowship, is part of what it's all about."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
