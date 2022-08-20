TWO MEN will front a sentence hearing together after they fired gunshots at police while leading them on a dramatic pre-dawn chase through Tamworth.
Tyson James Booby, 23, and Joshua Ty Tehoata, 29, could face decades behind bars after they each pleaded guilty to a slew of serious charges, including discharging a firearm to resist arrest.
Tamworth District Court heard this week the Crown position was that a date should be worked out for Booby and Tehoata to find out their fate together.
The co-offenders have been behind bars for more than 15 months after they were arrested on a Tamworth golf course in the early hours of May 15 last year.
Public defender Stuart Bouveng said Tehoata had been able to undergo a specialist review only very recently.
"We've finally got a psychological assessment last week," he told the court.
He said he had been able to conference with Tehoata.
He told the court he would hand up written submissions ahead of the hour-long sentence hearing.
Crown prosecutor David Henschell told the court he'd already lodged some.
"There are written submissions filed by the Crown in relation to both matters," he said.
Judge Andrew Coleman set down the combined sentence hearing date for Booby and Tehoata for next month. The cases were adjourned. Judge Coleman formally refused bail.
The court previously heard the Crown case is laid out in a six-page set of facts, which show the men were travelling in a Ford Territory when it sparked a police chase.
The pursuit continued through Nemingha, Kootingal, Calala and Tamworth.
The passenger was seen leaning out the window, shooting at the unmarked police car with a .22 calibre bolt action rifle.
The Ford hit road spikes and crashed through the golf course fence on Duri Road about 3:30am. The men were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
