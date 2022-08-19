BEARS or Boars?
That's the big question at Boughton Oval, Moree on Saturday where the Boars "are out for a bit of revenge" in a Group 4 blockbuster.
Advertisement
"They beat us 29-28 here last year," injured Boars coach Ben Williams told Group 4 Media.
Competition leading North Tamworth Bears versus the fourth-placed Moree Boars in a 17th round that could win the Bears the minor premiership or cement a semi-final berth for the surging Boars.
Read also:
Both sides are at close to full strength although the Boars are without captain-coach Ben Williams who is recovering from a knee injury.
"Brett Wright is away and Chad Banks is unavailable," Ben Williams told Group 4 Media Thursday night.
"Apart from that we are at full strength."
It (being near full strength) has also posed a problem for Williams.
"Couple of big decisions to make over the next few weeks," Ben Williams said.
"Where to fit Brenton in," he said of the brilliant pivot Brenton Cochrane.
"I've named him at lock (13) this week. He's played there before but I've just named him there so he can be around the ball."
The Boars will have Mick Watton (returning) at halfback and Jamie Sampson at five-eighth so Cochrane's selection at lock gives the Boars a dangerous trio in pivotal positions.
North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce recognises the danger they present, most notably Cochrane and Watton.
"We expect them to be at full strength," Paul Boyce told Group 4 Media Thursday night.
"Brenton (Cochrane) will be pretty dangerous. Mick Watton too. We have a big job ahead of us, going to be a good challenge for us out there."
While they face a dangerous attacking side there is a great reward for winning.
"If we win we wrap up the minor premiership," Boyce added.
Advertisement
"But we know it's going to be an extremely tough game. And it's a big day for them, Poey Raveneau Day. He was a great bloke and it's great we get to pay our respects to him. It's good that we have three really good games to support their day.
"We're looking alright too. We've won 10 in a row and we're hoping to build that momentum."
Boyce said the second grade should also be an intense match.
"They are leading the comp and our reggies are second."
The battle of the pivots will be another major deciding point with Bears skipper Scott Bone and halves Mitch Sheridan and Ethan Collins marshalling the Bears.
The North Tamworth pack has also been impressive with props Jake McManus and Ben Jarvis part of a big but mobile set of forwards with backrowers Josh Schmiedel and Jake Vost in outstanding form and lock Kobe Bone a brash young tyro.
Advertisement
MOREE: 1 Adrian Smith, 2 Jason Saunders, 3 Tom Ryan, 4 Joe Wade, 5 Jovan Raveneau, 6 Jamie Sampson, 7 Michael Watton, 8 Luke Hetherington, 9 Zac Sampson, 10 Marshall Barker, 11 Brent McDonald, 12 Aaron Robinson, 13 Brenton Cochrane, 14 Cameron Rodgers, 15 Hayden Wiblen, 16 Holt Cubis, 17 Dylan Reading. Coach - Ben Williams.
NORTH TAMWORTH: 1 Yirripi Jaffer-Williams, 2 Ashton Constable, 3 Misaele Vakacegu, 4 Jared Edwards, 5 Jeremy York, 6 Ethan Collins, 7 Mitchell Sheridan, 8 Jake McManus, 9 Scott Bone (capt), 10 Ben Jarvis, 11 Josh Schmiedel (vc), 12 Jake Vost, 13 Kobe Bone, 14 Liam Ball, 15 Jake Bennett, 16 Tevita Cegunaivalu, 17 James Cooper. Coach - Paul Boyce.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.