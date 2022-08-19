The Northern Daily Leader
Hunter's COVID death toll

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
August 19 2022 - 9:30pm
Appalling: Laureate Professor Nicholas Talley, from Hunter Medical Research Institute and Medical Journal of Australia, on the region's rising number of COVID deaths. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

THE number of COVID-related deaths in Hunter New England this year has surpassed 375, with another 27 lives lost.

