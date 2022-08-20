The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Miyaay Miyaay' video launched as part of Arts North West Seven Sisters Project

August 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local Aboriginal women have created a short film celebrating Country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.