Bushwalkers and fossickers who frequent the Nundle area have been shocked to find a popular tourist route blocked off to prevent vehicles "chopping up the trail".
The access road to the Prase Mine at Hanging Rock is now only available by foot, with a yellow steel gate blocking the road.
Nicole Harrington from Tamworth said she often takes the family to visit Nundle, and would travel up to Hanging Rock to visit the mine, but now fears the walk would be too difficult for her family.
"We often go up to Nundle for a day trip on the weekend with the kids, and sometimes I'll take a couple of friends with me," she said.
"We've really enjoyed just having a look around or fossicking or doing a bushwalk. The Prase Mine was a really good one, because it's nice for the kids to go and have a look at the formations of the rocks and see the old mines."
The gates were installed by Crown Lands, in an effort to stop unauthorised 4WD access chopping up the trails, a Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson told the Leader.
"The Prase Mine is still accessible on foot. This is recommended to be done in dry and warmer conditions as the trail can be quite wet underfoot.
"Pedestrians should walk in along the trail that leads off behind the serpentine pit on Barry Road, at the end closest to the existing road bypass on the Nundle end."
Ms Harrington said it's a shame to see vehicle access restricted, because the elderly, disabled or young children would not be able to handle the steep walk.
"The youngest kid of mine is five, so although he can do a bit of walking, it's too long to get them to then walk back up the hill at the end," she said.
"I probably won't be able to go for a fair while, just because of that access.
"We thoroughly enjoy doing the day trips, because we'll often spend a bit of money at Nundle on the way up too, so it's definitely got those benefits, but it's a cheaper outing as well."
Locals have also questioned why no signage has been installed, or why the community wasn't notified.
Colin Bell, who's been fossicking for 50 years, and regularly visits the mine, said it would spell the end of his Prase collecting. With nerve damage in his right leg, he said he would not be able to walk back up the hill.
Ms Harrington said visiting the old mine was a "great thing that we've managed to instill with our kids, rather than sitting at home on technology".
The Prase Mine is located about 7.5km from Nundle off Barry Road just before the Hanging Rock township. The region is historically renowned for its gold, gems and mineral discoveries.
