A SURGE of fresh water gurgled along the Peel River after heavy rain recently and resident platypus in Tamworth came out to play.
A property owner on the outskirts of Tamworth captured incredible footage of what they believed to be a large male in the river rapids.
Advertisement
The exciting sighting comes as citizen scientists across the region are being called on to report all discoveries of the elusive creatures - or a lack of - on a national online survey in September.
The 'platy-project' is designed to help the Australian Conservation Foundation map platypus populations.
READ ALSO:
"We know platypus are a much-loved and somewhat elusive Australian creature," nature campaigner Jess Abrahams told the Leader.
"We do hold concerns about their population, we know that they are definitely in decline in some areas."
People from all walks of life have been urged to head to their local waterway at dusk or dawn, sit quietly and enjoy nature, watch for ripples, and see if they spot a platypus.
"Everyone can contribute to this project of taking care of the platypus," Mr Abrahams said.
"Lend us your eyes and ears and lend us your knowledge of your local place."
The survey comes after a team of researchers recommended the platypus be assessed for threatened species status, but the scientific committee found it didn't have enough information to make a call either way.
Mr Abrahams said the project was launched to fill in the gaps as the threat of climate change looms.
"We are trying to get a national picture of how healthy platypus populations are ... we don't want platypus to go the way of the koala," he said.
The platypus that call the Peel River home seem to be hardy little creatures, bouncing back after the worst drought on record.
"It's a really positive sign ... they are resilient to a point but we can only push them so far," Mr Abrahams said.
For resources, reporting and an interactive map search 'platy-project' online.
Advertisement
Community groups and schools are encouraged to hold survey events.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.