No brainer: the rugby league game was a bargain

It was pleasing to read about the 'platy-project' designed by the Australian Conservation Foundation to map platypus populations and the video footage of a large male platypus in the rapids of the Peel River ("Platypus makes a splash in gurgling Peel as citizen scientists answer call", 22/8). As the Foundation's Jess Abrahams said, "we don't want platypus to go the way of the koala." Of the mammalian emblems of Australia's eight jurisdictions, sadly seven are under threat. The ACT's Southern Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby is locally extinct while Qld's koala, Tassie's devil, Vic's Leadbeater's possum and WA's numbat are all endangered. NSW's platypus is nominated as threatened and SA's Southern hairy-nosed wombat is near threatened. Only the NT's Red kangaroo is safe. With habitat loss and climate change the major drivers of species loss we must regenerate, rewild and decarbonise if these animals are to survive for much longer. It's up to us, right here, right now. The 'platy-project' is a great way to get involved - kids too.