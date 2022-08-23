No brainer: the rugby league game was a bargain

I write in response to Graeme Harris who is concerned about TRC and State Govt funding for the NRL game held in Tamworth recently totalling around $250k and if the money should be spent elsewhere.
Although he does pose quite the valid criticism of the funding, the economic benefits that the games continue to produce far outweigh the costs, especially outside of the Country Music Festival which Tamworth is very well known for. In contrast, Bathurst Council fork out over $300k for a game. But outside of the festival, what else brings in money to the economy? What does Bathurst have outside of having the Bathurst 1000?
As Kevin Costner was told in Field of Dreams, if you build it they will come. In this instance, if you spend, they will come.
Callum Ramsay, Melbourne
How the true nature of this state government, and more so the Nationals, is being laid bare for all to see. The moral obligation alone by our local member is to look after its constituent's future, but as we see, they are looking after their own future.
Kevin recently said in regards to the Greyhound industry, he was "excited what the future holds". Several years ago your mob tried to get them shut down. A buck each way in regards to self preservation Kevin? Where has all our "rural" slush fund gone from the sale of the people's assets which gained us such low power prices as promised by Kevin.
While this Liberal/National Government has given Billion $ xmas gifts to their Sydney electorates, we continue to get stocking fillers from our local member that aren't worth anything.
No open discussions on Dungowan Dam costings from Kevin and probably will be showering in the dust if history is correct on our locals previous portfolios.
Barnaby wouldn't have a crack at Scomo over his multiple Ministries in case it hurt the National Party, but not a thought about putting the people of Australia first.
Best you keep asleep at Parliament Barnaby, that way you won't have to deal with your conscience. We lost our identity and relevance once the Nationals became our Federal and State representatives but in six months we have the chance to regain our dignity. Let's not waste it. Vote for your future, not a photo opportunistic head.
Robert Snell, Tamworth
It's timely to acknowledge the enormous ongoing contribution to our community by GLENRAC. Led by the inspiring CEO Kylie her team of dedicated staff - Jennifer, Christine, Karen, Tina and Katie have provided the widest range of training opportunities around individual and community capacity building, skills enhancement, resilience, mental health and social connections. Not only are they leading change they are 'Community Champions' for Glen Innes district and the region, with professional caring commitment in all scenarios. These opportunities have benefited the widest demographic in our community and we are truly grateful. We salute the legendary GLENRAC team.
Mary Hollingworth
It was pleasing to read about the 'platy-project' designed by the Australian Conservation Foundation to map platypus populations and the video footage of a large male platypus in the rapids of the Peel River ("Platypus makes a splash in gurgling Peel as citizen scientists answer call", 22/8). As the Foundation's Jess Abrahams said, "we don't want platypus to go the way of the koala." Of the mammalian emblems of Australia's eight jurisdictions, sadly seven are under threat. The ACT's Southern Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby is locally extinct while Qld's koala, Tassie's devil, Vic's Leadbeater's possum and WA's numbat are all endangered. NSW's platypus is nominated as threatened and SA's Southern hairy-nosed wombat is near threatened. Only the NT's Red kangaroo is safe. With habitat loss and climate change the major drivers of species loss we must regenerate, rewild and decarbonise if these animals are to survive for much longer. It's up to us, right here, right now. The 'platy-project' is a great way to get involved - kids too.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
It was terrific to read that the Tamworth Branch of the CWA is teaming up with the Cornersmith Cafe in Sydney, to present an online pickling masterclass, with proceeds going to local charities and causes ("Pickling for fundraiser", 15/8) The Sustainability and Climate Change Challenge sharing information and practical ideas sounds great too. We have certainly got ourselves into a pickle burning fossil fuels all these years leading to life-threatening climate change.
While the new government's climate change bill with a higher emissions target is a good start, it does not go nearly far or fast enough. The Tambar Springs CWA branch resolution at the state conference in May, "That the CWA of NSW lobby the NSW Government to urgently develop a gas decarbonisation roadmap for NSW, enabling business, industry and households to be resilient and sustainable in a decarbonising world" is another example of the leadership the CWA is showing on climate change.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
It is annoying in the extreme, to repeatedly read media reports stating that Australia is, in world terms, only a very small contributor to man induced climate change.
As the second largest exporter of coal in the world Australia is, without any doubt, a major contributor to climate change, because it mines and exports coal in massive quantities.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Stroke Foundation's annual National Stroke Week has once again been embraced by communities across the country, meaning so many more Australians will now know what stroke often looks like, and what to do when it happens.
Stroke Week, which ran from August 8 to 14 this year, always has a pertinent theme. This year we drew a link between being able to celebrate "Precious Moments" after a stroke and learning the universal stroke message F.A.S.T.
Acting F.A.S.T means you have more chance of survival and a good recovery - it means you'll be here to enjoy those precious moments with family and friends.
That clever acronym is the easiest way to remember what stroke most often looks like, a drooping Face, inability to lift your Arms, and slurred Speech. The T is time - time to get cracking and make that triple zero call for an ambulance.
Stroke is always a medical emergency, there is never time to waste. Every minute during a stroke results in 1.9 million brain cells dying, and we just cannot turn that time back. Treatment can, however, mean a full recovery, or at least, a significant reduction in the degree of disability.
This Stroke Week we saw numerous Australian landmarks light up in our blue and green colours to support our messages. From Ballarat to Albury, Coffs Harbour to Perth, Melbourne to Brisbane, we were so thrilled to see our colours shining from towers, civic buildings, bridges and even the Big Banana.
We hope that got people asking why, and then taking the important next step to learn that stroke can impact anyone at any time, hence knowing the F.A.S.T message is critical.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us share our information this Stroke Week. From our amazing team of volunteers, our fierce community advocates, the stroke clinicians who work tirelessly in their research, treatment, and care, the media who tell our survivor's stories so respectfully, and the community leaders who support us with funding to ensure we can continue to do our important work.
Your generosity, time and dedication has a genuine impact and is very much appreciated. Thank you.
Sharon McGowan, Chief Executive Officer, Stroke Foundation
The Federal Labor government is about to release its National Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a core focus on the need for a fuel emissions standard. Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have fuel efficiency standards, resulting in our country becoming a dumping ground for dirty, inefficient and costly cars. The benefits of transitioning to EVs are immense; from financial savings, to better health outcomes and environmental benefits. Yet Australia's uptake of EVs stood at only 2 per cent in 2021, when the expected global EV uptake rate in 2022 is 13 per cent. It is long past time that Australia plays catch up with the rest of the world and comes up with strong policies that will give Australians the real choice of good, affordable EVs.
Ching Ang, Magill
