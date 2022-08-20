There's a photo, amazing in retrospect, which I think explains a lot about the prospects of actually building a new Dungowan Dam.
Former deputy prime ministers Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack, former premier Gladys Berejiklian, former prime minister Scott Morrison and former deputy premier John Barilaro stand at the front of the spillway of the Dungowan Dam as they announce its replacement.
Despite the dangerously tinder-dry landscape of October 2019, they country's biggest political heavyweights smile in joy as they commit life and limb to the scheme.
It's a project which has haunted the pages of this newspaper for the nearly three years since, but all its architects are gone.
I'm not sure where former state water minister Melinda Pavey was at the time (she later told this paper that the project had been held up "because", before being sacked). Former federal water minister David Littleproud, replaced months later by former water minister Keith Pitt, before both were sent to opposition, may have had his own little moment of celebration as well. I can go on.
This project has gone through more fingers than your average $20 note through a poker machine, and to the same outcome. (An associated but separate pipeline upgrade project to the dam is currently underway and a huge big success).
This country hasn't build a dam costing a billion in decades, and that's why.
Federal assessment agency Infrastructure Australia revealed this week that the "fast tracked" $1.3 billion project - more expansive than navy's new aircraft carriers - wouldn't even open until 2029.
We could have two new state governments and five new prime ministers by then, the rate this country's going. And another drought, the way the climate is.
The long-awaited report landed with a gigantic splash because the new, Labor, government told everyone last week that they would make their decision about the scheme once they saw its recommendations. If new water minister Tanya Plibersek decides it, the project is already a dead duck, because Labor needs to pick up half the bill. So it was a bit of a blow when the independent body grading their homework marked the state government's business case "resubmit".
The body said there were a couple of issues: The thing was initially scoped at a few hundred million, and the bill has already tripled to $1.3 billion.
Even before inevitable cost overruns during the build the scheme is worth just nine cents for every dollar spent, according to Infrastructure Australia, and there are more cost-effective ways to fix the problem.
And, supposedly, the state government fundamentally misunderstood the point of the thing.
It appears that options were progressed primarily on their ability to increase the storage capacity of the region, whereas the service need is primarily to reduce water security risk.- Infrastructure Australia report
"It appears that options were progressed primarily on their ability to increase the storage capacity of the region, whereas the service need is primarily to reduce water security risk," the report said.
We don't know it yet, but it's not impossible that the project died on May 21, the last federal election. But, equally, Ms Plibersek did indicate she is keen to fund some solution.
Tamworth isn't married to Dungowan Dam.
As the Infrastructure Australia report points out, the city needs water security. If that's a billion-dollar bucket of water, fantastic. If it's a laser beam on the moon, no problem.
What matters is the what, not the how. I personally don't mind the idea of drinking recycled water - like many, I've done it before - but even if you don't want to, surely nobody minds if the chickens do.
The council wants just $75 million or so to feed the city's entire industrial sector - which drinks 50 per cent of the city's water - with a u-beaut new reverse osmosis plant.
Water buybacks aren't the best initial solution - they would have a devastating impact on local growers, and, to be frank, my personal house price. Call them a last resort, if that.
We need to accept reality. The solution for Tamworth's water security needs to be something that Labor's going to go for.
The project needs to be signed off by both levels of government, and the Commonwealth wants bang-for-buck.
There's a reason why many are now questioning if the project is, as the Tamworth deputy mayor put it, "doomed".
If this project does fall over, it's not really anyone's fault. The fundamental lack of certainty in Australian politics is behind the doubts about the dam.
Andrew Messenger is an NDL journalist
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
