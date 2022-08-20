The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Health

A Tresillian centre for new parents has opened in Armidale for those in regional NSW wanting to improve their relationship with a newborn.

RG
By Rachel Gray
August 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor cuts the honorary pink ribbon alongside MP Adam Marshall. Picture by Rachel Gray

New mums and dads are being asked not to suffer in silence for the sake of their family, following the opening of a care cottage in Armidale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.