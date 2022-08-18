A driver was left in shock when his truck carrying solar panels tipped over at Armidale on Thursday.
Carrying solar panels to a renewables project at Uralla, the Western Star prime mover was heading south along the New England Highway when the accident happened.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 2.45pm.
The southbound lane was blocked at one stage, and traffic heading out of Armidale was stopped, as crews worked to get the truck and its container upright again.
