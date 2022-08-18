THE TAMWORTH community paused for a quiet moment of reflection and remembrance just before sunset on Thursday to honour those who served in Vietnam.
The annual Vietnam Veterans Day is held on the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, a devastating conflict which killed 18 Australians and injured another 24, more than half-a-century ago in 1966.
Tamworth locals were left shattered in the aftermath of the fighting with the city's own falling, including 21-year-old Gordon Sharp.
A crowd gathered at the Marius Street memorial about 5pm to pay their respects at the local RSL service.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce spoke at the event and encouraged all Australians to stop and reflect on sacrifices that were made by veterans across their decade of service from 1962 to 1972, as well as their loved ones.
RSL NSW president Ray James told those gathered in Sydney that the Anzac spirit needed to be preserved.
"We will honour those veterans who lost their lives during battle; returned home wounded, ill, or injured, lost their lives in the years since they returned, and still carry the physical and emotional scars of their service over 50 years later," he said.
