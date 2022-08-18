ONE of the drivers involved in Wednesday's multi-vehicle pile-up has been fined for negligent driving, while at least two vehicles have been destroyed.
The man behind the wheel of the truck has been issued with an infringement notice for negligent driving after police claim he caused the four-vehicle crash.
Advertisement
Tamworth police told the Leader the driver had failed to stop behind a ute on Duri Road that was waiting to turn into Bylong Road.
"The offending driver has been issued an infringement notice for negligent driving," the spokesperson said.
"The crash is still under investigation."
The impact of the crash saw the stationary ute career into a second ute towing a caravan, and another waiting in Bylong Road to turn.
READ ALSO:
As a result, three people were injured including two men and a woman.
A man in his 60s in one of the utes had to be cut from the wreckage by ambulance rescue paramedics after he was trapped in the impact.
All three were assessed for minor injures at the scene and taken to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment.
Specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit in Tamworth were deployed to the scene, along with senior officers to piece together what happened. They spent several hours at the crash site examining the wrecks and the roadway, while traffic was diverted.
After investigations on Wednesday, police issued the truck driver with the negligent driving ticket.
The infringement notice carries a $469 fine and three demerit points.
Police confirmed two of the vehicles had been written off because of the damage, and a third was towed for repairs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.