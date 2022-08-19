A LOCAL abattoir will be powered by the sun, if council approves a new $3.3 million solar farm in Westdale.
Plans for a 38.8 hectare 2MW solar farm on Phoenix Street have come before Tamworth Regional Council, as part of Teys Abattoir's vision for future growth.
Energy company AGL will design and construct the farm, but it would be owned and operated by Teys Australia.
A total of 3,728 panels would be installed on agricultural land next to the existing abattoir to meet "ongoing energy demands, coupled with the company's desire to reduce the carbon footprint of the facility".
The company says the impact on neighbouring properties would be "minimal" with the most considerable being glare, and the affect it would have on the airport and aircraft operations.
"The potential social impacts associated with the development include noise and glare considerations," the plans read.
"Operation of the solar farm does not require access to reticulated water, sewer, power, or telecommunications infrastructure.
"The proposed solar farm is not expected to result in any adverse environmental impacts on the natural environment or unacceptable amenity impacts on surrounding properties."
The construction phase is expected to create eight full time jobs for a period of six months, and deliver $3.3 million in capital expenditure within the region.
The Teys abattoir employs 520 people and provides a market for multiple cattle producers in the surrounding region.
The company believes the development is in the "public interest" because it will support the "ongoing operations of the adjoining Teys Abattoir by increasing efficiencies, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting the regional cattle industry".
An AGL spokesperson told the Leader the company is working on a number of other projects around the Tamworth region.
"We do a lot of fairly innovative models around power purchase agreements where you essentially offtake energy from other people's farms," he said.
If approved, the Teys Solar Farm would commence as soon as possible and be completed by February 2023.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
