The future of farming is here. A world-first fully automated drone with the ability to spray 100 acres within an hour could soon be flying over a field near you.
Hunter Precision Agriculture's Garth Short showcased the new technology at AgQuip in Gunnedah this week.
The contract spraying business already has a series of multi rotor drones and land remote control vegetation machines, but has been working on a bigger, better model.
"Through the demand of our business, we've realized that multi rotor drones are not efficient, and not possible to do broad acre spraying," he said.
For the last three and half years Mr Short has worked with a company from Canada to develop the drone, which made its way through customs into Australia last Friday.
"The machine is made in Canada with high quality lithium batteries, military grade, and it's fully automated," Mr Short said.
"It's a one person operation, the drone weighs 90 kilos and it carries 45 litres."
Pending regulatory approval in Australia, the drone is expected to hit the commercial market within the next 12 months and will set you back about $160,000.
"The demand has been overwhelming," Mr Short said.
"Not only is the flight route is automated, but also the chemical filling and battery charges.
"So when the machine comes back empty, in one minute, the robotic arm locks into the bottom of the machine giving it sufficient chemical and battery charge, retracts the machine automatically again, takes off and goes and sprays the paddock."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
