The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

In no uncertain terms, our readers say we have to do more to address climate change

By Letters
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock

Climate change is a global problem

It is annoying, in the extreme, to repeatedly read media reports stating that Australia is, in world terms, only a very small contributor to man induced climate change.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.