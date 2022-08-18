It is annoying, in the extreme, to repeatedly read media reports stating that Australia is, in world terms, only a very small contributor to man induced climate change.
As the second largest exporter of coal in the world Australia is, without any doubt, a major contributor to climate change, because it mines and exports coal in massive quantities.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
The United States House of Representatives has just approved a major bill to fight climate change, with the Inflation Reduction Act committing US$530bn on clean energy initiatives. This includes billions of dollars in subsidies for industries investing in renewable technology.
Not only that, Americans will benefit from various incentives such as A$13bn in rebates to electrify their homes, and tax credits of about A$11,000 to electrify their cars; thus saving them money and creating jobs in the process.
The clean energy race is clearly on, and Australia needs to keep up. The federal Labor government is legislating a Climate Change Bill which targets renewable energy transmission and reducing emissions of big businesses.
However, Australian domestic emissions need to be addressed too, and can be achieved through incentives such as subsidising electrical appliances and energy efficient measures, rooftop solar and batteries.
There is much to learn from the US's historic climate win, and the Albanese government will be wise to learn from our climate ally.
Ching Ang, Magill
It was terrific to read that the Tamworth Branch of the CWA is teaming up with the Cornersmith Cafe in Sydney, to present an online pickling masterclass, with proceeds going to local charities and causes ("Pickling for fundraiser", 15/8)
The Sustainability and Climate Change Challenge sharing information and practical ideas sounds great too. We have certainly got ourselves into a pickle burning fossil fuels all these years leading to life-threatening climate change.
While the new government's climate change bill with a higher emissions target is a good start, it does not go nearly far or fast enough.
The Tambar Springs CWA branch resolution at the state conference in May, "That the CWA of NSW lobby the NSW Government to urgently develop a gas decarbonisation roadmap for NSW, enabling business, industry and households to be resilient and sustainable in a decarbonising world" is another example of the leadership the CWA is showing on climate change.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
