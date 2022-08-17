The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

AgQuip 2022 day two surpasses all expectations with bumper crowds, clear skies and high profile visitors

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE second day of AgQuip has defied all expectations, with thousands more people streaming through the gates than day one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.