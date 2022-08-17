THE second day of AgQuip has defied all expectations, with thousands more people streaming through the gates than day one.
The nation's largest agricultural field days attracted a number of high-profile visitors, keen to highlight the importance of Australia's agricultural industry.
NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders was in attendance, and told the Leader AgQuip is a hugely significant event on the national calendar.
"It's known as being the biggest and when you walk around, it's a massive site, there's lots of big things to look at," he said.
"But at the heart of it, it's about encouraging people of all backgrounds to be involved with regional NSW."
He said the day offered an opportunity to encourage young people to enter the industry.
"You don't have to be from a farming family or a farming background to want to be part of agriculture," he said.
"Places like today are a great opportunity to try and spread that message."
ACM Rural Events managing director Tony Kendall attended his first AgQuip since joining the company three years ago.
"I joined ACM about two weeks before AgQuip 2019," he said.
"We've planned to run AgQuip for the last two years, we've done the setup, we've done all the work and then events have conspired against us.
"The team then pivoted and we launched AgSmart which ran in Tamworth earlier this year to capatilise on that growth in the agricultural technical side of the businesses, and that was a great success for us."
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns arrived in Gunnedah on Wednesday, on a "listening tour of regional communities, to learn about how they can lift up the economy after years of pandemic".
"It's wonderful to see a full house with AgQuip up and running and in full steam," he told the Leader.
"All of the stalls are packed and you can see there's many people up and about, and it's great to see the community rally after what's been a tough couple of years with COVID."
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said the past couple of years have been a challenge, but she was delighted to see Wednesday's crowds surpass day one.
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the field days over the course of the three-day event.
AgQuip continues in Gunnedah on Thursday.
