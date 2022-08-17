Boddy by name body by nature: can you identify the murderer?

Featuring Tamworth's own very talented cast including Cara Bastian, Samantha Brice, Natacha Curnow, Daniel Gillett, Halen Godley, Liam Higham, Sean McInnes, Grace McKinnon, Peter Ross, Caron Schumann and Ben Sutton. You will certainly recognise many of these names, some of whom have starred in many past Tamworth Dramatic Society and Tamworth Musical Society shows. There are eight performances of CLUE commencing Friday 19 August at 8pm and going through to Saturday 27 August with a couple of matinees in the mix for those who enjoy a day time performance.