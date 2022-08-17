Boddy by name body by nature: can you identify the murderer?

It is opening week at the Capitol Theatre for the Tamworth Dramatic Society's 'made in Tamworth' version of the drama Clue.
Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins on a dark and stormy night at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Col. Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, no one is safe and together they try to figure out who the killer is.
This madcap, slapstick production full of murder, mystery and laughs is a true comedy 'whodunnit' that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.
Featuring Tamworth's own very talented cast including Cara Bastian, Samantha Brice, Natacha Curnow, Daniel Gillett, Halen Godley, Liam Higham, Sean McInnes, Grace McKinnon, Peter Ross, Caron Schumann and Ben Sutton. You will certainly recognise many of these names, some of whom have starred in many past Tamworth Dramatic Society and Tamworth Musical Society shows. There are eight performances of CLUE commencing Friday 19 August at 8pm and going through to Saturday 27 August with a couple of matinees in the mix for those who enjoy a day time performance.
Microphones will be used during these performances for your listening pleasure!
Tickets are on sale now so be sure to book your ticket for a fun night out.
This show is a musical biography of a true Aussie Legend based on her bestselling autobiography.
Margaret Fulton reigned supreme on our country's cooking scene, awarded an OAM in 1983 and later identified as a National Living Treasure. The Margaret Fulton Cookbook encouraged Australian housewives to experiment with more interesting ingredients, straying from the old tradition of meat and three veg.
This delightful musical romp follows her journey from humble beginnings to super-stardom. "Chicken soup for the soul" a fun night out and a love letter to Australian ingenuity. Coming to the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday 31 August at 7.30pm - this is a show for all the housewives, househusbands and anyone who enjoys cooking!
For tickets to these and other upcoming shows, you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200.
