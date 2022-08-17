BOGGABRI Kangaroos face Mission Impossible over the final two weeks of the season.
The fifth-placed Roos are four points behind fourth-placed Moree Boars and must win their last two games against Werris Creek and probable minor premiers North Tamworth and hope the Boars lose to North Tamworth and winless Manilla!
Even then (if Boggy could win both and Moree lose both) it could come down to for and against where the Roos have a minus 6 points differential compared to Moree's +160!
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling knows it will need a miracle but hasn't given up.
"Sure its Mission Impossible," he agreed with Group 4 Media today.
"The top four is pretty safe just a matter of what order they finish in."
He laments the fact his side lost its most recent match 26-20 to third-placed Kootingal at Boggabri.
"That hurt," Rampling recalled.
"If we could have won that we'd still be a chance."
As it is his side heads to Werris Creek on Saturday hoping to end the season on a good note and "ticking off some more boxes".
"We've never beaten Werris Creek at Werris Creek," Rampling said.
"So that's something for us to aim for. We have ticked a few boxes this year so far, unfortunately none of the big ones but we are improving and that's all you can ask for.
"And it will be tough down there, it's there Sponsors Day so they will be even harder. Every team is harder to beat at home."
The Roos will go to David Taylor Park minus two key players as well - prop Nic Lyons and halfback Josh Trindall.
"Nic is gone for the season," Rampling confirmed.
"He's got a chipped bone in his shoulder and Josh's hamstring is no good."
Trindall as answered Rampling's text message enquiring how he was going as he's been chatting to Group 4 Media.
"He said he's lucky to get a sock on," Shane adds.
"I'll finalise the team at training tomorrow night. We'll get a squad together, a competitive squad and hopefully win down there. It's not going to be easy and they'll be up for it being their Sponsors Day. They'll be up for it."
If they can win at the Creek then it makes the final round game against North Tamworth at Jubilee Oval, Boggabri massive for them.
"Never beaten them (anywhere)," Shane admits of Boggy's history against North Tamworth.
"It would be like winning a grand final," he laughed.
