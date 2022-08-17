The Northern Daily Leader

Boggabri Kangaroos play Werris Creek Magpies on Saturday

By Geoff Newling
August 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roos playmaker Josh Trindall has a hamstring injury and will miss this weekend's clash against Werris Creek. Photo: Supplied

BOGGABRI Kangaroos face Mission Impossible over the final two weeks of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.