Next week Hannah Lye will celebrate the first anniversary of her display of life-changing gumption.
For it was almost a year ago that the well-travelled Tamworthian walked into Jascab and asked for a job.
Lye is now a first-year apprentice cabinetmaker at the company, and is "absolutely loving life" as she balances a rewarding career with her transformation into an AFL player at the "amazing" Swans.
Underpinning the 23-year-old's pursuit of happiness is the "whole lot of confidence" she obtained when she travelled extensively overseas, mostly by herself, after graduating from Oxley High.
It's hardly surprising then that she was bold enough to lob unannounced at Jascab and ask for a job, having worked as a casual cabinetmaker while living in Newcastle in 2019.
"I had just bought my first property and I was renovating it," she said. "I had left my old job as a youthcare worker. And then was like: 'I better get back into my [cabinetmaking] training - actually get cracking on it.'
"And yeah, I just walked in[to Jascab]. And they said: 'Can you come back next Monday?'"
Landing the apprenticeship was a "fluke", she said, adding that the work was "very challenging" and "physically demanding".
"But it's well worthwhile when you see the job finished."
Lye travelled throughout Canada and Europe and also spent time in Victoria. She found travelling by herself "very isolating" at times.
"But you just have to be very independent and strong willed, to get out there and see it all," she said. "It gives you a whole lot of confidence, definitely," she added.
Hannah has an infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy ... she is just a joy to be around.- Josh McKenzie
Norway was Lye's favourite destination. She marvelled at the Nordic nation's "incredible scenery" and "amazing" lifestyle.
"Everyone's so well educated," she said. "It's so healthy; everything's so green, just centred around nature. It's brilliant."
Back in Tamworth, Lye was working behind the bar at the Post Office Hotel when she came into contact with Swans players. They invited her to training to "have a laugh", as she put it, with the introduction snowballing into a love for the club and the game.
The defender is in her second season at the Swans, who play Moree at No 1 Oval on Saturday. With the finals looming, the Swans sit third on the ladder with sevens wins.
"They are family," she said of the Swans, adding that her improvement as a player has been "immeasurable".
The Swans were going all right too, she said. "We've just gone through the roof. It's brilliant."
Swans president Josh McKenzie said Lye had an "infectious enthusiasm and boundless energy" and "genuinely cared" for her teammates.
In short, she was a "joy to be around", he said, adding that she was a "dynamo" at training and in games and had become a "cornerstone" of the Swans' defence.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
