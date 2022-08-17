In touch with your body Advertising Feature

RELAXING: A regular dose of massage therapy is good for your stress levels, it works by helping to lower your blood pressure and improve your quality of sleep.

THE power of touching is innate, soothing and lowering stress in us all.



Massages use that power to help people overcome an umbrella of complaints, from stress and anxiety, to aches and pains.



A massage therapist rubs and puts pressure on muscles, connective tissues, tendons and ligaments.



It can be a tremendous treat, however, there's more to a massage than self indulgence.



The symptoms of many health problems can be reduced and even eliminated with regular massage.

See if one of these fits you.



Stress



A regular massage is good for your stress levels. It works by helping to lower your blood pressure, improve your quality of sleep, and by reducing your stress levels, it's also thought to help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Lower Back Pain



Bad posture at work is often behind this common problem. Poor posture and sitting for too long can cause a lot of lower back problems, as well as causing stiffnes and weakness in the trunk and lower back. A massage therapist can hopefully help alleviate any pain.

Joint Stiffness



Massage can be a blessed relief for people dealing with the pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and other joint problems. It does this by improving circulation, helping to reduce inflammation.

Circulation



There are a whole range of health problems that can be caused by bad circulation, so boosting your circulation will be a bonus for your whole body. Regular massage helps to get the blood moving, getting essential nutrients to where they are needed in your tissues and vital organs much faster. A massage can also help to improve the circulation of lymph - the fluid that carries metabolic waste away from your muscles and internal organs.

Remedial Massage



This is a complementary therapy that aims to treat muscles that are damaged, knotted, tense or immobile. It's useful for a number of problems affecting the muscles, tendons and bones and is not just beneficial for sportspeople. People with both physical and desk-based jobs often benefit from a regular remedial massage to prevent those knots developing into an injury that then needs physiotherapy, or a visit to the GP.

Relaxation Massage



This is a more gentle massage, not targeting particular sore areas and knots but rather focused on unwinding the body and mind in a general sense. We can all benefit from the luxury of this smooth, gentle treatment that relieves muscular tension, increases circulation, and promotes relaxation.