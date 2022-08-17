Opposition leader Chris Minns has indicated he is skeptical of the need for any additional gas development in NSW after the already-approved Narrabri Gas Project has been developed.
In an interview with the Leader during a visit to the North West on Wednesday, the Labor leader edged close to outright ruling out approving any future gas development under his government.
Mr Minns said he didn't "expect any more licences or even applications" to develop gas reserves in the state, beyond the already-approved Narrabri Gas Project.
"Any potential gas company or resource company's going to take into consideration that there's going to be an enormous amount of subsidised renewable energy coming onto the market on the east coast of Australia in the next 10 to 15 years, more than we've ever, ever seen before," he said.
"And they'll be competing against that, which is renewable, not particularly labour intensive and up and running."
Gas firm Santos recently kicked off preliminary exploration activities in long-dormant expired petroleum exploration licences held by the company. The licences, which cover the Liverpool Plains farming area, near Gunnedah, had expired but were re-gazetted by the state government in early 2022.
The company announced in August that it had purchased the Hunter Gas Pipeline project, which would connect Narrabri with the domestic gas market.
Asked if he would give a red light to prospective future gas development, Mr Minns said the economics don't stack up.
"Santos knows, and any of these companies know, what the energy mix is going to look like in the next 10 or 15 years. They know it already," he said.
In an earlier visit to Tamworth, energy minister and treasurer Matt Kean told media that any new project proposal would be assessed by the Liberal government on merit.
The state government is "committed to ensuring that we have a ready supply of gas to support industry into the future," he said.
Between the Narrabri gas project and an import terminal at Kembla, "that's more than enough gas to meet our state's needs now added to the future," he said.
Mr Minns also declared that a Labor state government would look to develop a gas reservation policy, similar to the West Australian approach, in order to resolve a national gas shortage. Australia is the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas, and among the world's biggest producers of the fossil fuel.
The opposition leader travelled to the North West this week on a flying visit to AgQuip.
The International Energy Agency declared in 2021 that no new coal, oil or gas projects can be developed to keep the world to a net-zero pathway by 2050, a goal which the state government has committed to.
Mr Minns said gas may be needed as a transition fuel, despite the agency's report.
"It's a good question. And I think it's all about being honest about the mix of energy and where it's going to come from," he said.
"I mean, there's an acknowledgement in New South Wales that coal is going to play far less of a mix in terms of our energy needs in the decades ahead.
"That was then fast tracked by the decision of Origin and AGL to close baseload power stations, taking thousands of megawatts worth of energy out of the east coast energy grid, years earlier than we originally thought. The question for New South Wales is how do you plug that gap as you transition from our current energy mix?"
The next state election will be held in March, 2023.
