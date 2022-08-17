The Northern Daily Leader
Labor leader Chris Minns skeptical of need for gas beyond already-approved Narrabri Gas Project

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 17 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
NSW opposition leader Chris Minns visited AgQuip on Wednesday as part of a flying visit to the North West. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Opposition leader Chris Minns has indicated he is skeptical of the need for any additional gas development in NSW after the already-approved Narrabri Gas Project has been developed.

Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

