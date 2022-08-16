Deputy premier Paul Toole said it's too early to judge a Santos plan to start building a pipeline through the Hunter as early as 2024.
The gas firm announced it had purchased the controversial Hunter Gas Pipeline last week, for an undisclosed amount.
Minister Toole refused to promise not to compel landholders to allow the company to survey their land for the development.
"Santos, only in the last week, has actually purchased that pipeline," he said.
"So we're yet to see the details as to what exactly that means, what exactly their next steps are going to be. So we'll be very keen to find out what they are going to do and what interactions they might be having with landowners.
"I can tell you right now, though, as the as the deputy premier, I would expect them to have very strong engagement with landholders. I would expect them to be consulting with landholders strongly. But we're still yet to see the details."
The Santos-owned pipeline company published an application in August which would allow it to access about 450 properties on the route for surveying purposes. The application wouldn't allow construction of the pipeline.
Only a handful of farmers on the route of the proposed pipeline have signed up to consent to the project.
If approved, the company could access their land anyway, according to project opponents Lock the Gate.
Mr Toole said landholders ought to trust the planning system, which has knocked back mining projects in the past for either environmental or social reasons, or due to negative impact on water access.
"Obviously we'll continue to work with Santos," he said
"But again, there are biosecurity issues that need to be addressed in this whole matter as well."
The as-yet unbuilt gas line has approval to run from Wallumbilla just over the Queensland border, down through the North West and Liverpool Plains, south to the Hunter.
Under the approval, construction must begin by October 2024, or it will lapse.
The pipeline would connect the company's Narrabri Gas Project to the domestic market.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
