The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

AgQuip 2022 providing long-awaited Tamworth business boost with hotels, motels booked out for three days

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated August 16 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Cafe's Issy Dube said they were kept busy with a mad rush on Tuesday morning, as day one of AgQuip kicked off. Picture by Gareth Gardner

ALL ROADS lead to Gunnedah this week, but Tamworth businesses are also reaping the rewards of the long-awaited return of AgQuip.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.