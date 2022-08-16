ALL ROADS lead to Gunnedah this week, but Tamworth businesses are also reaping the rewards of the long-awaited return of AgQuip.
Hotels and motels across the city are fully booked out and Peel Street is abuzz with early morning queues for a coffee before visitors hit the road to Australia's largest agricultural field days.
The last time AgQuip was held in 2019, the region was still grappling with the worst drought in living memory.
This time around, businesses are reporting an "overwhelmingly positive" mood with two wet seasons meaning there's plenty of cash to splash.
Ruby Cafe's Issy Dube said they were kept busy with a mad rush on Tuesday morning, as day one kicked off.
"We're definitely busier than usual, there's a lot more visitors in town, not just here but in and around town the vibe is much busier," he said.
"It's great to see a revival after the pandemic - it's much busier here and everyone is happier, the customers are happier."
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the field days over the course of the three-day event.
On accommodation websites, Tamworth is completely booked out from Tuesday to Thursday.
Eddie McGregor from Tamwell Motel said they're always fully booked up for AgQuip, and for every accommodation provider in town it would be a "similar story".
"Regardless of whether it's a quiet year or not, AgQuip is always busy, even in the drought," he said.
"We're unique because we're next to the hospital, so 50 per cent of our rooms are booked in by nurses, doctors and people coming in for appointments, the rest are for AgQuip.
"A lot of our AgQuip visitors are government workers. We work with the Hotel Network which provides a third-party accommodation service for a lot of government places, and that's where we got a lot of our referrals from for AgQuip."
The Tamworth Motor Inn and Cabins said its 29 rooms are fully booked until August 18, providing them with a great boost.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Stephanie Cameron said it's great to see the region's hotels and motels booked out with accommodation for AgQuip.
"Large scale events like AgQuip are critical to our tourism calendar and it's great to see this premier field day event back and busier than ever," she said.
"Local business need many events like this to bring in visitors to our region all year round."
Tuesday marked a return to normal operations for the mammoth event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
