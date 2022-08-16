Pleasure of doing business Advertising Feature

SUCCESSFUL NIGHT: More than 650 local businesses were nominated last year, with winners crowned across 29 categories.

OUR community is gearing up for the "night of nights" in this, the 38th year of the Quality Business Awards.

When the annual event was first launched in 1984, it was with just 10 awards judged by three chamber board members.



This year, the program boasts 29 award categories which are assessed by more than 60 independent judges.

For this reason, the Quality Business Awards are recognised as one of the largest regional business award programs in NSW.



In the past seven years, the event has averaged 1164 nominations from 442 business and hosted 700 people at the gala.

Last year set a new awards record for the most nominations, surpassing the 2014 achievement of 1904 nominations for 465 businesses.



It was a wonderful testament to the region's business community, especially given the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The awards would not be possible without the support of sponsors, a number of which have supported the event for almost a decade.

Tickets for the Quality Business Awards start at $155 for a single, non member ticket to $1850 for a table of 10-non members.

Tamworth Business Chamber members receive discounted tickets to the awards dinner. If you are not a member, now is the time to join and take advantage of the member discount.

This year's gala dinner will be held on Friday, September 9; people's choice voting begins on Monday, August 22 and closes on Monday, September 5. There's a strong list of candidates for this year's excellence in customer service retail (small), including Australian Sports Nutrition, Cookswell Meats, Just Irresistible, Manilla Meats, Santuary Leather and Super Steel Tamworth.

Contenders for the excellence in customer service in hospitality (accommodation) include Austin Tourist Park, Fossickers Tourist Park, Stockmans Motel and The Powerhouse Hotel, Tamworth.