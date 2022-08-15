HUNDREDS of people are stuck in long lines on the outskirts of Gunnedah as they try and get to AgQuip.
AgQuip opened the gates at 8.30am with crowds waiting to file in to Australia's biggest agricultural field days.
It's the first day of the three-day event which hasn't been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Delays are stretching to about 45 minutes from Gunnedah, locals have told the Leader.
Motorists reported long lines of traffic have formed coming from Gunnedah, and from Coonabarabran as well, waiting to get into carparks for the event on Black Jack Road.
Heavier traffic lines were also seen on the edge of Tamworth as people left the city on the Oxley Highway to travel over for the event.
Police are patrolling the roads with highway officers spotted on the road in both marked police cars, motorbikes and undercover cars.
Transport for NSW warned motorists to remain patient.
"Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place on the Oxley and Kamilaroi highways over the course of the three-day field event," a spokesperson said.
"During this time increased traffic movements are expected, which may result in increased travel times.
"Motorists are reminded to plan their journey and follow the direction of traffic controllers."
The spokesperson said local road closures are also in place and motorists are advised to follow local road detours, variable message signs and the direction of traffic controllers.
"Due to increased traffic volumes it is requested that all oversize loads not directly involved in AgQuip should, where possible, avoid travel in the Gunnedah area during this time," the spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
