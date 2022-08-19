CAR PARKING space could be the difference between more doctors arriving to work in Gunnedah, or not.
Two new health care professionals could be on the cards for the town's Northwest Family Medical, if a development application is approved by Gunnedah Shire Council.
The centre has proposed to add a "transportable building" to the existing medical practice, which would increase the capacity for staffing.
But more staff would require the clinic to make space for more car parks.
As per the guidelines of the Gunnedah Development Control Plan, medical centres must have three car parking spaces per practitioner and one space per employee.
The clinic currently has 11 car park spaces, but with the development projected to increase staffing to four doctors and five staff, there will be a requirement to increase the available car parking spaces to 17.
In a development application to council the clinic has requested to waive the requirement to increase parking spaces due to street parking being available on Barber Street.
"We believe the merits of the business as an essential medical service warrants a variation to the onsite parking requirement," the application says.
"It is hoped the development will assist in attracting more doctors to the town by providing available consulting rooms."
Barber Street is also home to businesses including Gunnedah Toyota and Etcetera Skin and Beauty.
It is proposed the additional building will be used to consult COVID-19 cases that require isolation from other patients.
The building will have enclosed access from the existing structure to provide staff with all weather access.
There will be no external access to the proposed development.
Northwest Family Medical's doctor Chris Gittoes said the expansion was needed to meet demand.
"Due to the increased pressure on the practice, which has developed secondary to the COVID pandemic, and also in order to give better healthcare to the community, we have found it necessary to expand the physical size of our practice," he said.
The clinic operates Monday to Friday from 8:30am until 5:30pm.
The application is on public exhibition and open to community comment until Friday August 26.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
