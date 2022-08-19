The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah's Northwest Family Medical seeks to waive car park requirements to expand practice

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 19 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed development would increase staffing at Northwest Family Medical. Picture supplied

CAR PARKING space could be the difference between more doctors arriving to work in Gunnedah, or not.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.