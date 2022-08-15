It's as easy as pie for local bakery Advertising Feature

The owners of Manilla Bakery were very excited when they got the phone call to say they had been nominated for the Tamworth Quality Business Awards.



"We started our business venture taking over Manilla Bakery in 2014, we had both always worked in bakeries from a young age and we were excited but nervous at the same time to start our new venture," said owners Elysia and Luke Cocking

"The past seven years we have loved growing our little business with the help of our wonderful family and staff and it has been a delight serving our loyal customers every day and meeting new people who tell us 'we were told to call in on our way through on our travels because your pies are the best!

"We love to support local where we can, we source our meat for our delicious pies from the wonderful team at Manilla Meats.



"We sponsor the local football team Manilla Tigers minor league and senior league and give donations to local organisations just to name a few.

"We would say our most popular product is our pies. Our amazing team of pastry chefs cook day and night just to keep up with the demand of the sales of pies in the shop and our wholesale especially during the colder months.

