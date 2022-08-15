Advanced Carpet Care has been nominated for the 2022 excellence in Customer Service in Trades and Services Award.
Advanced Carpet Care specialises in assisting clients to maintain their carpets, tiles and upholstery which are some of the most expensive assets in your home.
With regular cleaning using Advanced Carpet Care's professional system, they can assist you with keeping these clean and prolonging the lifespan, saving you money on replacement costs.
Business owners Stephen and Leigh, recommend regular vacuuming to remove the surface soils and professional cleaning every 12 to 18 months, or before you see re-soiling occur.
"Our deep steam cleaning process will renew and rejuvenate your carpets to a fresh clean feel.
"We have specialist cleaning solutions to meet a variety of carpet types and conditions. Our tile and grout cleaning process will renew your tiles and give them a fresh new look.
"Vacating your property can be a very stressful time and we try to make our part as easy as possible for our clients.
"We are the recommended service supplier for many real estate agents with whom we work hand in hand for end-of-lease carpet cleaning and flea treatment services. Combining these two services saves our clients time and money.
"We look forward to providing our services to the Tamworth community."
The paint and sip phenomenon Pinot & Picasso will be celebrating its first birthday in Tamworth later this year.
Moree local, Jodie Heylen, opened the doors to Pinot & Picasso Tamworth in November 2021 and locals have been embracing the premier entertaining experience ever since.
Pinot & Picasso is the paint and sip phenomenon where participants transform blank canvases into masterpieces, while sipping on their favourite alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) drink in an interactive studio environment.
With more focus on the Pinot than the Picasso, you can expect to paint artworks ideal for your home, or choose to venture on the cheeky side with topless male models as you paint 'Adonis' or perhaps have a fun night out with 'Paint Your Inner Drag Queen'.
The sessions typically run for three hours with a professional artist introducing the class to basic painting techniques and step-by-step guides to creating the artwork they booked in to paint.
The Pinot & Picasso group is currently Australia's largest and most successful paint and sip franchise, accumulating 54 studios Australia wide.
"For us it's all about the fun and offering an entertaining outing with a bit of art - or art with a boozy twist - it's a night out not an art class," said Jodie.
"The Tamworth community embraces and supports new offerings - the way they have really gotten behind us and given us a go has been amazing."
Bearded Lion Empire Crystals operates from the quaint country town of Nundle and offers hand pick crystals from elite suppliers from all around the world.
"Our shop is new and we had our big grand opening on the first weekend of June, 2022," said owner Joshua.
"Crystals have been a passion long before it became our family business.
"We strive to have the highest quality crystals for the most affordable prices possible.
"Our crystal range is quite large and spectacular.
"We have people travel from areas such as Newcastle and Sydney.
"Nundle is a beautiful small town that we love being a part of.
"As it is known for gold and has a deep 'fossicking' history, we found our traveling customers love starting or finishing their Nundle fossicking journey with a crystal shop."
Joshua said they live locally and support local markets with stalls and sponsorship.
"We also do Facebook live sales which is helpful for those who are unable to travel to our shop, local delivery, and postage available along with payment plans such as Afterpay.
"We open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm. On these days you will be able to find us with our two boys, our crystal range and some reptiles."
Bearded Lion Empire Crystals can be found at 90-92 Jenkins Street, Nundle or visit www.beardedlionempire.com.au
OUR community is gearing up for the "night of nights" in this, the 38th year of the Quality Business Awards.
When the annual event was first launched in 1984, it was with just 10 awards judged by three chamber board members.
This year, the program boasts 29 award categories which are assessed by more than 60 independent judges.
For this reason, the Quality Business Awards are recognised as one of the largest regional business award programs in NSW.
In the past seven years, the event has averaged 1164 nominations from 442 business and hosted 700 people at the gala.
Last year set a new awards record for the most nominations, surpassing the 2014 achievement of 1904 nominations for 465 businesses.
It was a wonderful testament to the region's business community, especially given the challenges posed by the pandemic.
The awards would not be possible without the support of sponsors, a number of which have supported the event for almost a decade.
Tickets for the Quality Business Awards start at $155 for a single, non member ticket to $1850 for a table of 10-non members.
Tamworth Business Chamber members receive discounted tickets to the awards dinner. If you are not a member, now is the time to join and take advantage of the member discount.
This year's gala dinner will be held on Friday, September 9; people's choice voting begins on Monday, August 22 and closes on Monday, September 5. There's a strong list of candidates for this year's excellence in customer service retail (small), including Australian Sports Nutrition, Cookswell Meats, Just Irresistible, Manilla Meats, Santuary Leather and Super Steel Tamworth.
Contenders for the excellence in customer service in hospitality (accommodation) include Austin Tourist Park, Fossickers Tourist Park, Stockmans Motel and The Powerhouse Hotel, Tamworth.
Individuals nominated for an award in the outstanding business leader category include Daniel McCulloch, (McCulloch Agencies), Paul Singh, (Tamworth City Dance Academy) and Rachael Phillips (Birrelee Multifunctional Aboriginal Children's Service).
For over eight years, Bay Park Photos has been the go to store in the Tamworth region for the latest in photographic equipment and accessories, for the newbie, or the seasoned professional.
Owner Chris Harris has seen a lot of changes in the marketplace, especially with the advent of smart-phones and the relatively easy access to digital photography.
"Anyone can take a picture these days, but the art of photography isn't just a case of 'point and shoot'," Mr Harris said. "I'm one of the few independent photo shops left in NSW, and also one of the few that still processes film.
"Customers can get the latest products from Pentax, FujiFilm, Sigma, Vanguard, Slik, Hahnel & Samyang, as well as high grade accessories for most brands of digital, video & 35mm cameras. We also stock rifle scopes, binoculars, spotting scopes, slide scanners, darkroom accessories, photo frames & albums for all occasions," he said.
Later this year Chris embarks on a gruelling 1000km bike ride to raise money for sick kids via the Starlight Foundation.
Whilst no stranger to long charity rides, this one easily surpasses his last 600km journey.
He said he chose Starlight because a number of his friends had been helped immensely by Starlight when their kids were gravely ill.
"It does a lot in the hospital system for sick kids, and when my daughter was born she could have been one of those kids," he said. Check out Bay Park Photos on FB.
The owners of Manilla Bakery were very excited when they got the phone call to say they had been nominated for the Tamworth Quality Business Awards.
"We started our business venture taking over Manilla Bakery in 2014, we had both always worked in bakeries from a young age and we were excited but nervous at the same time to start our new venture," said owners Elysia and Luke Cocking
"The past seven years we have loved growing our little business with the help of our wonderful family and staff and it has been a delight serving our loyal customers every day and meeting new people who tell us 'we were told to call in on our way through on our travels because your pies are the best!
"We love to support local where we can, we source our meat for our delicious pies from the wonderful team at Manilla Meats.
"We sponsor the local football team Manilla Tigers minor league and senior league and give donations to local organisations just to name a few.
"We would say our most popular product is our pies. Our amazing team of pastry chefs cook day and night just to keep up with the demand of the sales of pies in the shop and our wholesale especially during the colder months.
"Our wholesale has increased a lot in the last few years with our pies, cakes and breads being sold at Transwest Fuels service stations at Walcha, Kootingal, Tamworth and Manilla and other great places."