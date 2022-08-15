A WOMAN has been rushed to Tamworth hospital with head injuries after she was trapped in a multi-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to reports one car was t-boned by another on the Oxley Highway, cross of View Street in Gunnedah about 10.30am on Monday.
Ambulance NSW paramedics worked to treat an elderly woman in one of the vehicles. She was initially trapped but was later released by crews.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said officers treated a woman, aged in her 70s, for head injuries.
Her condition was not known at the time but paramedics confirmed she was conscious.
Because of the nature of her injuries, paramedics transported the woman to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment.
No other patients were treated at the scene but traffic was diverted around the crash site, and investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.
The crash came as police ramped up operations for AgQuip this week.
Peel Highway Patrol Inspector Kelly Wixx said officers were being deployed to police all roads in and out of town.
"We're obviously going to be on the roads making sure that everyone's safe," she said.
"We're out there monitoring people's behaviour to ensure everyone gets there safely, has a good time and can get home safely."
Inspector Wixx said motorists were warned to expect "large volumes of traffic" on the roads.
"Obviously visitors, but also larger traffic such as trucks and trailers who are delivering equipment and goods to and from the site," she said.
"My officers will be patrolling in and around the Gunnedah area, on highways, back roads, in town."
AgQuip runs until Thursday.
