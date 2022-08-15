RESIDENTS of Calala have hit a speed bump with council after a sudden speed limit drop had them questioning why they weren't consulted.
Over the weekend Calala Lane's speed limit was reduced from 60km per hour to 50km per hour, with signs installed by Tamworth Regional Council.
The out-of-the-blue move has angered some residents, who argue it will create more congestion on the already busy stretch.
A petition asking for the limit to be reversed has gained close to 200 signatures, and its creator said no one was notified.
"We are more angry that we were not notified of a change and nor were there any posts or signs put up warning residents and local traffic that there will be a speed change, like they did on Marius Street and the city centre," he said.
"As this is the only road out of Calala, lowering the speed will create more congestion.
"They need to look at the intersection of Calala Lane and Goonoo Goonoo Road, as it gets backed up there all the way through the 80km per hour zone."
However, Tamworth Regional Council said while they knew about the change, they thought Transport for NSW, which set the new limit, was handling the community consultation.
"It is understood that the construction of the new roundabout may have prompted a Transport for NSW review of speed limits in Calala," a council spokesperson said.
"The urban default of 50km per hour speed limit for residential areas in NSW has likely been applied in this case.
"Council was aware of the proposed change to the speed limit, but understood that Transport for NSW would manage this transition with advice to the public."
Council staff are now in the process of installing some additional signage to assist the public during their adjustment to the new speed limit, the spokesperson said.
Road user Wendy Johnston said she's supportive of the change, but thinks the area should be brought in line with speed limits within town.
"I think it's stupid that the section between Goonoo Goonoo Road and the start of housing at Calala is 80km per hour," she said.
"It should be 60 to bring it in line with Goonoo Goonoo Road."
Transport for NSW confirmed to the Leader it reviewed the road's speed limits after an application from council, and the change brings the limits in line with Calala's growing population, but all signage was installed by council.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
