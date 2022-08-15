Warm, welcoming Federation home | 5 Nardoo Place, Hillvue

THIS IS a meticulously maintained brick-and-iron home that has been built to resemble the classic federation style from a past era.
The home is warm and welcoming and is ideal for someone looking for a home that has been well cared for and requires minimal maintenance and upkeep.
The moment you step through the front doors you will be taken back to the time, when homes were built to last and the character of a home was both warm and inviting.
This home will suit the person with a fine eye for the classic homes, as everything in this home is quality, and everything that you would expect to find in a classic federation home, you will find here, including polished timber floors, timber kitchen, classic federation bathroom with timber cabinetry, brass tap ware, clawfoot bath, decorative cornicing, ceiling roses, wood fire place, window furnishings, right down to the brass light switch fittings.
There are three double bedrooms, wide hallways, spacious bathroom, three large formal and informal living areas including a formal dining room just waiting to seat the family for meal time.
If you require a fourth bedroom, you could easily convert one of the living spaces into another generous bedroom.
Other features include:
This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Hillvue, on a 879sq m block with the large park to the rear of the home. You have an unobstructed view across to the play equipment at the park. The home is situated within a reasonable distance to a primary school and daycare centre, and only minutes to shopping complexes and high schools.
