The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

A year ago Mitrashiva escaped the Taliban, thanks to Multicultural Tamworth advocate Eddie Whitham and soon she'll be an Australian

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:43am, first published August 15 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One year after fleeing her war-torn homeland, Afghan refugee Mitrashiva Hussaini (right) is well on the way to becoming an Australian citizen, thanks to the hard work of Tamworth advocates like Eddie Whitham (left). Picture by Andrew Messenger

One year after fleeing her war-torn homeland, Afghan refugee Mitrashiva Hussaini is well on the way to becoming an Australian citizen, thanks to the hard work of Tamworth advocates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.