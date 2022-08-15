If you were anywhere within the vicinity of Newling Oval on Sunday afternoon, you would have heard massive celebrations taking place.
The Narwan Eels had just booked their spot in the Group 19 men's grand final and earned the right to host.
Narwan knocked off Inverell with a 42-14 triumph in the major semi-final.
The home crowd was fired up and celebrated when the 80 minute siren blew.
Although the scoreboard indicates a dominant victory, the hosts didn't have it all their way despite scoring first through Gary Quinlan.
The Hawks hit back 10 minutes after Quinlan's try with some crafty footwork by Tyler Connors sending Harold Duncan over.
Then the Hawks edged in front through a penalty goal.
Penalties were the theme of the early part of the match with Inverell having one in the bin and then Narwan having two sitting out for 10 minutes each.
The home side weren't rattled though, Tyler Carson surging over from a scrum less than 10 minutes from half-time to take back the lead for his side.
The Hawks' middle defence leaked even more points when Jayden French found his way over the tryline.
Leading 18-8 at the break, stand-in Narwan coach Peter Moran still wasn't satisfied with what he saw.
"We were letting them come out too cheap, especially when we were playing from in front," he said.
"We just addressed it half-time, not to panic from where we were playing, just to compete hard and get to corners.
"We did it hard too because we went into the wind downhill and I knew we were going to come home strong in the second-half once we started completing, once Clarrie [Moran] and Allan [Widders] started taking control."
The second stanza didn't go the way Moran had hoped with Inverell's Kertley Thomas scoring nine minutes in.
But from there, it was all Narwan.
Carson managed his second and then Mark Walker bagged a brace.
Two minutes from the full-time Carson brought up his hat-trick and the conversion made it 42-14.
Moran, who was in charge of the team when they were beaten in the 2017 grand final, said it was "so important" to make this year's decider.
"It means a lot to the club," he said.
"I remember when we went to Boggabilla and everyone was thinking about that time when we got beaten over there.
"Just for the community and the committee that worked hard all year, and the girls in the canteen, they stand there and it is cold."
Moran also paid tribute to current coach, Jay Roberts, who was unable to make the fixture.
"Jay has been with us for the last few years and this is his side too," he said.
"He had to go back Newcastle today, health problems.
"We lost a few people in the community too over the last few weeks, that was the main thing, we did it for them, Jay, ourselves and our supporters."
On the other side of the ledger was Inverell coach Brock Mathers.
He admitted his team were "outplayed" but they will have a second shot in the preliminary final next Sunday at Varley Oval.
"We definitely had our opportunities in the first-half," Mathers said.
"They were down to 11 men at one stage and we didn't take advantage of that.
"At the end of the day I know the boys put 100 per cent into what they did, in patches, but we have to regroup this Tuesday and we play Moree at home.
"I think every try they scored was under the posts so there is obviously an issue there we have got to work on."
Earlier in the day, the Tingha Tigers league tag team beat the Armidale Rams 14-4 to progress to the decider.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
