Big city skills for regional clients Advertising Feature

THE A TEAM: Photo supplied

C7EVEN is a unique business that offers specialist rural and regional full-service marketing and communications to clients.



The business offers clients access to skills and expertise akin to big city agencies in proximity to the communities they want to engage.



"C7EVEN is proud to be nominated for a Tamworth Business Chamber business award, and thanks those who nominated us," said a company spokesperson.



"Our offer is unique in that we deliver high-end PR, stakeholder engagement, advertising, content, experiential and localised campaigns in a truly authentic way and we can do this, because all our team are connected to rural and regional Australia.



"Either living and working from our regional office locations in Tamworth or Cairns. Or being active participants in the communities their home offices are in - Narrabri, Forster, Coolum.



"And our city-based team are also connected to regional Australia in close and meaningful ways. As a result, we have become a hub for journalists who want a regional take on current events and issues and use every opportunity we have to showcase our clients and regional and rural Australia.