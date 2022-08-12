Wet weather forces partial abandonment of Tamworth meeting

Persistent rain has resulted in Friday's Tamworth meeting being partially abandoned.
Stewards made the announcement just before the running of race four after jockeys raised concerns about racing conditions.
"Following race 3 riders approached stewards with concerns regarding poor visibility and that they didn't wish to continue with the meeting," the post from Racing NSW Stewards read.
"Stewards mindful that safety of horses and riders is paramount called off the remainder of the meeting at 2.55pm".
It follows a consistent downgrading of the track throughout the day.
After being rated a Heavy 8 at 10.45am, it was downgraded to a Heavy 9 following the first race and then Heavy 10 following race 2.
The honours in the three races to run belonged to visiting trainers with Aleacia Bennett's (Newcastle) Rockamo slogging it out for a length win over Bendemeer trainer Jane Clement's Jade in the Can Assist Tamworth Class I & Maiden Plate (2100m).
The aptly-named Rain's Gift (Lou Mary, Scone) then held off a fast finishing Suva May, trained in Tamworth by Theresa Stair, to win the Happy Birthday Nicky Maiden Handicap (1400m), before Rod Northam's Syrian Star lived up to his favoritism in The Fran Moore Classic Maiden Plate (1000m).
