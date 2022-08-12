The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Tamworth meeting abandoned after race 3

Updated August 12 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:09am
Wet weather forces partial abandonment of Tamworth meeting

Persistent rain has resulted in Friday's Tamworth meeting being partially abandoned.

