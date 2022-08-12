Two local favourites close to town Advertising Feature

Good old country hospitality awaits you when you book into the Stockman's Motel, Tamworth.

The owners pride themselves on offering the best quality and comfort Tamworth has to offer. And whether travelling solo or holidaying with the family, the range of room configurations will accommodate all of your needs at competitive rates.

All rooms have beautiful ensuites fitted with modern accessories and the wheelchair accessible disabled rooms are some of the best in Tamworth.

For those looking for something a little fancier, there is the king spa deluxe room. The Motel is located just three kilometres south of the AELEC and five minutes drive to the city centre.

The motel grounds are perfect for bringing along a trailer or large vehicles with the convenience of general parking right outside your room. Surrounded by acres of pasture it is the perfect place to simply relax on the verandas to take in the peaceful atmosphere or bring a kite and a ball to have a play and a kick around with the kids.

And while you are staying at the motel, why don't you try out the renowned Carmen's Italian restaurant that is nearby.