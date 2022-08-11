FRIDAY AUG 12, 2022
TAMWORTH RACE DAY
FULL TAB MEETING
Tamworth Jockey Club
Britten Rd, Tamworth
@_TJC
PH: (02) 6765 9387
1st Race @ 1.20pm
*Track likely Soft 7/Heavy 8 & Rail True:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00; while Race 1 has a BOBS Extra Bonus of $5,625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.20pm CAN ASSIST TAMWORTH CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (2100m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. STARBOARD LIGHT (Kristen Buchanan/Kody Nestor; 59kg & barrier 13) -we start the meeting with an open & competitive CL1 staying test on a surface that is likely to slip well back into Soft or even Heavy range, with rain forecast. In a tough race, this still improving provincial-based Starcraft 4YO can add to a consistent record, despite drawing the widest barrier. Swept home from a mile back for a dominant maiden win in Soft ground two starts back before again strong through the line here and close-up despite not getting much luck from the inside draw. Races like he's much better off when drawn to get to the outside, bred to thrive in rain-affected going, and primed for this longer trip (Also accepted for Port Macquarie)
DANGERS: 2. **Oakfield Pinto (accepted for Pt Macquarie); 4. *Rockamo; 8. **Dunlee; 11 *Jade
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: STARBOARD LIGHT Each Way & Trifecta: 2,5,8/2,4,5,8,11/2,4,5,8,11
*RACE 2 @ 1.55pm HAPPY BIRTHDAY NICKY MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 14. SUVA MAY (Theresa Stair/Adrian Layt; 55kg & barrier 14) -this capable 5YO local mare can finally knock the door down 5th-up after banging on it hard in her last three, charging home to beat all bar the winner. The form from those races stacks up well enough here, and although she will likely be forced a long way back from the outside gate again, boasts the superior final 400m burst in a race of less depth. Handles the wet well, and has placed eight times from 15 career starts, and only only been out of a place once from six over this distance
DANGERS: 4. *The Crab; 6. *Menotti
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: SUVA MAY to WIN & Box Exacta: 4,6,14
*RACE 3 @ 2.35pm THE FRAN MOORE CLASSIC MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. CHELSEA AMANDA (Cameron Crockett/Ms Brooke Stower; 57kg & barrier 11) -It doesn't get any easier here in this short-course contest for the maidens, with many chances. Like the way this 4YO Your Song mare has trialled, and looks ready to rip on debut. Progressed nicely into a second soft track trial over 1000m two weeks ago when strong through the line right alongside the winner, with nearly 9 lengths back to the third horse. Is by a prolific wet course sire, and drawn to stay out of trouble wider out
DANGERS: 3. *Midas Star; 7. *Pliskova; 15. *Bear's Best 16. *Syrian Star
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: CHELSEA AMANDA to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 3.10pm CONGRATULATIONS MAURICE & MICHELLE MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. CAPEZEL (Kris Lees/Bailey Wheeler a1.5kg; 53.5kg & barrier 3) -another open race, but more terrific value aboard this debutant 3YO Snitzel filly who steps out behind 2 quiet trials for the leading provincial stable. Has been deliberately fitted to run out a strong 6 furlongs, and is bred to eventually get much further. Will settle back in the field with plenty of cover, and be very strong late. Was scratched from Pt Macquarie to run here, and is well over the odds!
DANGERS: 3. **Satay Chicken; 4. *Tyquendo; 15. *Star Impact
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: CAPEZEL Each Way & Trifecta; 3,9/3,4,9,15/3,4,9,15
*RACE 5 @ 3.50pm THE MAURICE O'CONNELL MATTRESS CHASE CLASS 2 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. LONELY POWER (Kris Lees/Kody Nestor; 61kg & barrier 13) -good deep & open race for this grade, and keen on this progressive provincial 4YO who is set to pounce third-up. Came back from an even effort in BM 64 company to be ridden quieter and attack the line strongly in a similar race here 3 weeks ago, and he's desperately looking now for the extra furlong. Relishes wet tracks being by Star Witness out of an Authorized mare, and a wider draw might be the place to be if the rain really sets in
DANGERS: 2. **Daksha; 3. *Smooth Esprit; 4. **Osman
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: LONELY POWER to WIN & Box Exacta: 1,2,4
*RACE 6 @ 4.25pm THE SCHILDER PRINCE FOREVER SPRINT BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. KANALAIDE (Cody Morgan/Bailey Wheeler a1.5kg; 57.5kg & barrier 4) -Keen on this progressive home track 5YO who profiles strong 2nd-up in a race with a little less depth. Made up plenty of late ground resuming here 3 weeks ago, despite being given no chance in the run, parked a mile off the speed, yet still only finished a bit over 2 lengths from the winner. That was a lovely blow-out for this where he can park a little closer in the run, and still gets in okay at the weights after the new rider's 1.5kg claim. Being by a Cox Plate winner and out of a Starcraft mare, he thrives on wet track and is way over the odds
DANGERS: 3. *Dimension; 6. *The Mitchell Snail; 10. *Windabull; 19. *Movin' Denman
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: KANALAIDE Each Way
*RACE 7 @ 5.00pm BEST WISHES MAURICE & MICHELLE FROM NEW CENTURY GROUP AUSTRALIA BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. EMISSIVE (Stephen Jones/Rory Hutchings; 58.5kg & barrier 11) -yet another open restricted sprint to close the meeting; but very keen to be aboard this lightly raced and improving 5YO mare who can launch 2nd-up three weeks between runs, and significantly staying at the short trip. Charged home late to miss narrowly 1st-up here in a CL1, but that was her first run in four months. Untried in heavy going, but bred to handle it, and suspect she'll stay out of trouble off the speed and be cut loose from the 300m down the middle of the track
DANGERS: 2. **Mezinjit; 3. *Unpredicted; 13. *Sammiballerina
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: EMISSIVE to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 7
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R5 1. LONELY POWER* Expect: $3.65 - $4.00; My Early Rating: $2.56
R7 7. EMISSIVE** Expect: $4.25 - $4.40; My Early Rating: $2.55
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R3 5. CHELSEA AMANDA** Expect: $5.00 - $6.00; My Early Rating: $3.10
R4 9. CAPEZEL* Expect: $9.00 - $9.50; My Early Rating: $5.04
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R2: Box Trifecta: 4,6,12,14
GOOD LUCK
@NeilEvansmail
TERRIFIC
TAMWORTH
RACING!
Next Meeting:
MONDAY Aug 29, 2022
