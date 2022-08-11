TOP SELECTION: 8. KANALAIDE (Cody Morgan/Bailey Wheeler a1.5kg; 57.5kg & barrier 4) -Keen on this progressive home track 5YO who profiles strong 2nd-up in a race with a little less depth. Made up plenty of late ground resuming here 3 weeks ago, despite being given no chance in the run, parked a mile off the speed, yet still only finished a bit over 2 lengths from the winner. That was a lovely blow-out for this where he can park a little closer in the run, and still gets in okay at the weights after the new rider's 1.5kg claim. Being by a Cox Plate winner and out of a Starcraft mare, he thrives on wet track and is way over the odds