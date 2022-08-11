Photos from all abilities and wheelchair rugby league clinic with Wests Tigers

It was a busy few days for the Wests Tigers in the lead-up to their NRL clash with the Sharks in Tamworth on Saturday.
The Tigers' players and community team were out and about in Tamworth and Gunnedah across Wednesday, Thursday and Friday assisting with community visits, school visits and coaching sessions, and inspiring rugby league enthusiasts of all abilities.
On Wednesday one of their community engagements was an all abilities and wheelchair rugby league clinic at the Tamworth Sports Dome, which was great fun for everyone involved.
They had earlier in the day been over in Gunnedah to attend he Coal Miners' Cup.
