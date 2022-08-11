Client satisfaction is a priority for agency Advertising Feature

LEADING AGENT: Burke & Smyth has been servicing the region and the community since 1971 and is the leading independent real estate agency in the region.

The Burke & Smyth Real Estate sales team focuses on ensuring that it obtains "the best price for your property...always".

"This is achieved by utilising the most diverse range of marketing and advertising offered by any agency in our region," said a company spokesperson.

"Our sales team constantly trains to improve their skills which will ensure that our owners achieve the best possible market price.

"We also offer expertise in property management, commercial and industrial sales and leasing."

The agency is locally owned by Mark and Loanna Single, Gavin and Sarah Knee and Jason Wherritt.

The Burke & Smyth House & Land Centre is the only specialised house and land centre in the North West.



Burke & Smyth offers expertise in residential land sales, house and land packages and specialised advice on property marketing and subdivision development.

"Remember at Burke & Smyth 'the best price for your property...always'!



"Committed to achieving great results, we live by the philosophy that client satisfaction is the only true measure of success."

