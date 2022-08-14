If you have ever wanted to learn how to make your own pickles here's your chance, and it's for charity.
The Tamworth Evening Branch of the Country Women's Association of NSW is teaming up with the Cornersmith Cafe in Sydney, to present an online pickling masterclass, with proceeds going to local charities and causes.
Participants will be taught three different pickle recipes, to make the most of left-over or ageing vegetables.
Agriculture and Environmental Officer with the CWA Brydie Frazer, said the Masterclass is part of the branch's Sustainability and Climate Change Challenge, which they have been sharing with the community all year.
"Each month we have been posting a sustainability activity and a climate change activity on our branch Facebook page and inviting the community to join us in the challenge," Mrs Frazer said.
"It's all about sharing knowledge, ideas and starting a conversation about the impact of climate change and the practical things we can do to help reduce the impact."
Mrs Frazer said she also hopes the event will give people ideas and options to help them get the most out of their shop.
"With the cost of feeding the family going up at the moment, we don't want any food to go to waste," she said.
"Pickling is a great way to make sure you are getting every cent out of your veggies.
"When the vegetables start to get a little soft or wrinkly, you can give them a second life in a delicious pickle or relish!"
Through their Annandale Café and popular cookbooks, Cornersmith focus on reducing food waste and educating the community about sustainable food and cooking practices.
"A lot of people would be familiar with their very popular cookbook 'Use It All', which is all about creating recipes that use up all those veggies that are starting to get a bit old," Mrs Frazer said
"The Pickling Masterclass has the same goal, we want to show people how they can make something yummy with stuff they might usually toss out."
The masterclass will be held online from 10am, Saturday 20 August, giving attendees the opportunity to try out the recipes in their kitchen at the same time.
Tickets for the Pickling Masterclass are $35 and are available through Humanatix.
To find out more, visit the CWA Tamworth Evening Branch Facebook page.
