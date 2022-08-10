Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor will visit the region next week, meeting key health stakeholders, staff, doctors and community leaders in Armidale, Inverell and Glen Innes.
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall announced the visit late on Wednesday.
On the back of growing momentum in the push for better health services and more than 5000 signatures so far on a community petition, Mr Marshall said he was delighted Minister Taylor had accepted an invitation to discuss concerns about current staffing and service levels in the region and possible solutions, in person.
"I am delighted the minister has confirmed her visit to our region next Wednesday," Mr Marshall said.
"I appreciate her genuine interest in our concerns and willingness to hear these firsthand and discuss possible solutions with our local health staff and community leaders."
New England Visions 2030 institute started the petition last month, which aims to force a debate in parliament about splitting the Hunter New England Health district into two separate regions.
The push for the move started in March, when mayors at the New England joint organisation of councils unanimously voted to investigate the option.
The same month, Mr Marshall called for the sacking of the district's head, if the service didn't make major changes to its operations.
The breakup is also the policy of the National Party, after a vote at the party's June conference.
The petition declares that "centralised decision making has led to an ignorance of what is required in smaller regional communities" resulting in a "lack of adequate services and the requirement for residents to travel long distances to meet their needs".
Last month, mayors from across the region all visited Armidale to publicly support the petition.
After announcing the minister's upcoming visit, Mr Marshall said he looked forward to working constructively with her on some practical solutions to the issues related to staffing levels and services.
"Seeing the current situation and hearing the concerns in person is crucial to understanding the strain our nurses and health workers are under and the very real frustrations of the community," Mr Marshall said.
"As I've said before, good quality local health services are essential to our region's future and something everyone is entitled to, no matter where they live."
