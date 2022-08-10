CRASH investigators are still trying to piece together what caused a late-night rollover which killed a teenage girl.
A 20-year-old man walked from the wreckage while a 19-year-old woman lost her life in what senior police have described as a "very tragic" crash.
A passerby discovered the wreckage on Spring Ridge Road, just out of Spring Ridge late on Friday night.
"It was very tragic ... only the beginning of her adult life," Oxley Inspector Michael Wurth told the Leader.
It's understood investigators are still examining what caused the Toyota Hilux ute to leave the road and roll, and who was behind the wheel at the time.
The Oxley Crash Investigation Unit, based out of Tamworth, has taken over the investigation and is probing the cause of the rollover.
"The wreckage has been taken for mechanical investigation," Inspector Wurth said.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner in relation to the death."
It's understood police will examine all factors such as fatigue, alcohol, seatbelts and speed to determine what happened in the moments before the fatal crash.
Several witnesses arrived to find the wreckage off the road about 10:15pm and alerted emergency services.
The man was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require treatment in hospital. The 19-year-old woman died at the scene.
Police have been told the pair in the ute had been in Spring Ridge earlier that night and left, heading west along Spring Ridge Road before the crash occurred.
Police said investigations are continuing.
It's one of several fatal and "serious injury" crashes in the past fortnight across the region, which has police concerned.
"Any fatality or serious injury crash is never a good thing," highway patrol Inspector Kelly Wixx said.
"We have seen some serious injury collisions as well.
"It's horrendous."
One man was killed in Glen Innes on Sunday, a motorbike rider was seriously injured in Moree in a crash with a car last week, while one man was killed and another critically injured at Burren Junction late last month.
"There are obviously many factors that can cause collisions, whether it be fatigue, alcohol, drug use, distractions like mobile phone, not wearing seatbelts - what we call the 'four D's', or distractions," Inspector Wixx said.
"We always implore drivers to be vigilant, follow the simple steps to try and avoid having a serious crash."
Inspector Wixx said police are pleading with drivers to do the right thing on the roads and stay safe.
"My officers are out there everyday, monitoring speed, all manner of traffic offences ... and they do it to ensure that people can get to their destination safely," she said.
"We want people to get home safe to their families.
"No one likes getting a ticket, we know that, but the reason we give out the ticket is so we can maintain safety.
"We will always be advocates for safe behaviour, we just ask people please obey the road rules, please obey the laws."
