A MAN accused of threatening the federal officer protecting MP Barnaby Joyce is looking over a fresh document detailing the allegations against him as talks continue.
Pedro De Pakas, 52, was excused from appearing in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday after being released from custody last month to live at a home in Ebor under house arrest.
Advertisement
His Legal Aid solicitor told the court a new set of facts which laid out the details of the alleged incident had been put forward.
He asked the court to adjourn for a few weeks.
"Mr De Pakas would like some time to consider his position on those proposed facts," the solicitor said.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to list the matter again next month.
"Mention for a plea or resolution on that date?" she asked.
"Yes," the solicitor replied.
The federal prosecuting authority, the CDPP, did not oppose the delay.
Ms Soars was told she may want to consider ordering a report ahead of sentencing, if a guilty plea was entered.
READ ALSO:
De Pakas has not yet had to enter a plea to the single charge of threatening serious harm to a Commonwealth judicial or law officer.
The court previously heard police allege De Pakas did a u-turn when he saw the then Deputy Prime Minister Mr Joyce pulled over on the side of the New England Highway near Moonbi on April 1.
Police claimed at the time that De Pakas had adopted a "fighting stance" during a stoush, and that he verbally threatened harm to an Australian Federal Police staff member.
The officer was assigned to protect the New England MP in the lead-up to the election.
He was arrested in the days after an investigation was launched by the specialist Operation Wilmott team into the alleged roadside incident near Tamworth.
The squad was set up to ensure the safety of federal election candidates during the campaign earlier this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.