A play session hosted by Tamworth Family Day Care has raised much-needed funds for Red Nose Day.
There was plenty of clowning around, but with a serious side note.
The event was especially timely, after the educators recently completed vital 'Safe Sleep Training for Family Day Care Educators' through the organisation.
The scene was set for a fun time, with a range of educational experiences on offer for children and educators to engage with, and enjoy.
Money raised on the day goes directly to the Red Nose Day charity to help support families, fund research and save little lives.
