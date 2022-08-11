The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Family day care play date raises funds for Red Nose Day charity

By Newsroom
August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A play session hosted by Tamworth Family Day Care has raised much-needed funds for Red Nose Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.