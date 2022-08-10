There's just something special about a local derby.
It's not something that Tamworth Swans captain, Adam Cruickshank, can describe.
"It just means a little bit extra," Cruickshank said.
"Coming from the same town, it's always the biggest match. I wouldn't say it's bragging rights, but you do take a little bit from it.
"I don't know exactly how to explain it, it just feels bigger."
Despite their cross-town rivalry, Tamworth Kangaroos co-captain, Ben Mitchell, couldn't agree more.
"It's always a red-hot game," Mitchell said.
"They're probably the form side of the comp, so coming up against a really good side, we can test ourselves and see where we're actually at."
The last clash between the two teams produced what was, without question, the best game of the season.
It was a back-and-forth encounter which the Swans won thanks to a literal last-minute goal, but both captains said that their sides are exclusively focused on the future and not past games.
"It was a good win, but this is a brand new match ... so you've got to play the game on its merits and start from scratch," Cruickshank said.
"But it does bring a lot of excitement, especially this close to finals."
The Swans are currently at the top of the ladder and unlikely to be unseated before the end of the season. The Kangaroos, meanwhile, have slipped to fourth after four losses in their last five games (one of which was by forfeit).
This streak of poor form, Mitchell said, does not reflect how well the squad feels they are capable of playing.
"We've had a couple of poor performances over the last six weeks or so that don't really reflect how we feel we're going," he said.
"We'll have a red-hot crack at them this weekend and see how we go."
The two sides have played twice this season - the Swans won both clashes - and each is aware of how the other will likely approach the game.
The Swans, Mitchell said, has "probably the best" midfield in the competition, which "presses hard and runs both ways".
"Their forward line also scores heavily when they get a run on, so that's something we're going to look at."
The Swans camp, however, is wary of the Kangaroos' ball movement, Cruickshank said.
"They like to take the ball out, switch it out the back, and our forwards will have to have quite high tackle pressure this weekend," he said.
"That'll lead to turnovers and us getting possession, but we're trying to focus on ourselves more than them this week."
The derby will get underway this Saturday at No. 1 Oval with the women's clash from noon, followed by the men's game at 2pm.
