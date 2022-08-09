There has been a further update on the condition of apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith, who was injured in a fall at Gunnedah on July 4.
Racing NSW announced yesterday that Meredith will be transferred to the rehab ward at John Hunter Hospital today after making "positive progress".
Next Monday, she will be transferred once again to the rehab ward at Ryde.
These announcements are the second regarding Meredith's condition within the last week.
In another update from Racing NSW last Thursday, the organisation stated that her feeding tube had been removed and she was able to walk short distances on her own.
The fundraiser begun by Meredith's family and trainer Clint Lundholm has currently raised over $35,000, more than $15,000 past its goal.
After falling from Starlink early last month, Meredith was flown to John Hunter with two contusions on her brain and placed into an induced coma.
