THE economic cost of the last drought will be front and centre as councillors consider a new climate report tonight.
The Leader will bring you all the decisions live from tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting as its results go under the microscope, and councillors consider the next steps.
Commissioned by council to help secure water projects, the report looks into the economic effect of the 2017 to 2020 drought, and found it came as a $70 million blow to the local government area.
Also on the agenda, Regional Unlimited has been given a second chance to honour a well-known Indigenous elder and leader, the late Aunty Yvonne Kent, with the help of $25,000 from council.
The money would go towards a commemorative portrait project, and councillors will decide whether to give it the tick of approval tonight.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
