2340 Big Band Rock the Classics - Back to the 80's

By Theatre Talk
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:30am
Rock the classics, all the way back to the 80's

Come along to the Capitol Theatre and be transported back to the 80's by the 2340 Big Band and vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill on Saturday 3 September at 7.30pm.

