Rock the classics, all the way back to the 80's

Come along to the Capitol Theatre and be transported back to the 80's by the 2340 Big Band and vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill on Saturday 3 September at 7.30pm.
The 80's era was one of the best as it saw the emergence of electronic dance music and new wave, also known as Modern Rock. It was the time of big hair, big shoulder pads, and big egos so it makes sense that music from that time period still makes an impact so many years later. Cheerful love songs, moody goth rock, dance club hits and party jams all were part of the playlist.
Advertisement
You'll have 'the time of your life' and be 'walking on sunshine' when you leave your 'love shack' and get 'footloose' and experience this love letter to the 80's. We are sure you'll recognise every song and probably know most of the words!
Musical Director Tim Godden will lead the Band playing all the hits of the 80's plus there will also be a variety of talented, local guest singers. Be sure to get your tickets soon for this stellar evening of entertainment and fun.
They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring a new invigorating energy to a timeless style!
Join us on Thursday 8 September at 7.30pm in the Capitol Theatre for Australia's newest and hottest tap dance sensation, The Tap Pack. They conjure up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the 50s through to the noughties featuring songs from Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr to Sheeran, Buble and Beyonce.
A show of pure entertainment inspired by the legendary kings of swing, The Rat Pack, freshly created for the audience of today.
This is one show for the whole family both old and young that will include all the favourites including The Lady Is A Tramp, Come Fly With Me, One For My Baby, Me and My Shadow plus many more.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.